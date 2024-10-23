Derrick Jones News: Part of first unit

Jones will start Wednesday's game against the Suns, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Jones fills in for Kawhi Leonard (knee) at the power forward position Wednesday, slotting in between Ivica Zubac and Terance Mann in the frontcourt. With Leonard slated to miss multiple weeks, Jones is in line for extended run with the first unit to start the season. Jones started in 66 of 76 regular-season games with Dallas last season, averaging 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 23.5 minutes.