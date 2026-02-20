Derrick Jones headshot

Derrick Jones News: Posts 22 points in narrow win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Jones posted 22 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 win over Denver.

Although Bennedict Mathurin's 38-point result was the biggest headline for the Clippers, Jones proved to be a valuable piece of the puzzle as the team moves forward without James Harden's services. Kriss Dunn lacks the necessary production to fill the scoring gap at point guard, so the Clippers will lean more on Jones and Mathurin while Kawhi Leonard takes the reins on offense. Jones is currently averaging a career-high 10.5 points per game this season, and that number could continue to rise due to the Clippers' needs on offense.

Derrick Jones
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derrick Jones See More
