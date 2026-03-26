Derrick Jones headshot

Derrick Jones News: Quiet in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 12:29pm

Jones ended with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and seven rebounds across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-94 victory over Toronto.

Despite his stable starting role, Jones doesn't tend to see enough usage to offer much fantasy appeal outside of deep settings. The forward has averaged 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29.7 minutes per tilt in his last seven games, shooting 46.2 percent from the floor.

Derrick Jones
Los Angeles Clippers
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