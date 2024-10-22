Derrick Jones News: Ready for opener vs. Suns

Jones (rest) is expected to play in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Suns, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Jones missed the club's final preseason game due to rest purposes, though he is expected to be 100 percent for the Clippers' Opening Night. The 27-year-old will likely draw the start with Kawhi Leonard (knee) ruled out. Jones is coming off a productive season with the Mavericks, and he should play a prominent role with the Clippers.