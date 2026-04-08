Derrick Jones News: Records double-double in win
Jones ended with 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 116-103 victory over the Mavericks.
Jones and Brook Lopez combined for 21 rebounds in the win. The 10th-year pro bounced back to double-digit scoring totals after a three-game string of poor results. He's scored in double-digits only twice over the past eight games. The Clippers' frontcourt needs more nights like this from Jones to stay ahead of the pace in the playoff race.
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