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Derrick Jones News: Records double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 10:33am

Jones ended with 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 116-103 victory over the Mavericks.

Jones and Brook Lopez combined for 21 rebounds in the win. The 10th-year pro bounced back to double-digit scoring totals after a three-game string of poor results. He's scored in double-digits only twice over the past eight games. The Clippers' frontcourt needs more nights like this from Jones to stay ahead of the pace in the playoff race.

Derrick Jones
Los Angeles Clippers
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