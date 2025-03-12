Derrick Jones News: Scores 11 points in loss

Jones closed Tuesday's 127-120 loss to New Orleans with 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes.

Jones continues to play a key role off the bench, soaking up some additional minutes while Norman Powell recovers from his hamstring injury. Over his last six outings, Jones has been a viable streamer in deeper formats with 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers in 24.3 minutes.