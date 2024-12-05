Derrick Jones News: Scores 14 points in loss

Jones finished Wednesday's 108-80 loss to Minnesota with 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes.

The Clippers struggled badly on offense and mustered only 80 total points, but Jones was one of the few players who managed to score in double digits. Jones has scored in double digits in five of his last eight appearances, averaging 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in that stretch. He's not going to stand out as a scorer most of the time, but he'll remain valuable in fantasy as long as he stays in a starting role due to his across-the-board contributions.