Derrick Jones News: Scores nine points in return.

Jones (groin) tallied nine points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one block across 18 minutes in Friday's 105-95 win over the Knicks.

Jones was back in action following a three-game absence due to a groin injury, but he was used off the bench for just the seventh time in 58 appearances on the season while Nicolas Batum drew the start at power forward. Though Batum won't necessarily be in store for a long-term stay on the top unit, Jones may not get his starting spot back either. The Clippers will eventually get Norman Powell back from a hamstring injury, and he's a likelier bet than Jones to start alongside James Harden, Kris Dunn, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac moving forward. Over his seven games as a reserve, Jones is averaging 9.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 20.8 minutes per contest.