Derrick Jones News: Scores team-high 18 points
Jones finished Thursday's 94-88 loss to the Timberwolves with 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), one rebound, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes.
The team didn't do enough to account for Kawhi Leonard's (ankle) absence, and the team posted its second-lowest total of the season despite a decent line from Jones. Although the addition of Bennedict Mathurin has been significant, Jones has served well as a frequent fill-in for Laonard and will usually post viable totals when the All-Star is absent.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derrick Jones See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 225 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left11 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3028 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 2533 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 1642 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derrick Jones See More