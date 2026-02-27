Derrick Jones headshot

Derrick Jones News: Scores team-high 18 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Jones finished Thursday's 94-88 loss to the Timberwolves with 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), one rebound, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes.

The team didn't do enough to account for Kawhi Leonard's (ankle) absence, and the team posted its second-lowest total of the season despite a decent line from Jones. Although the addition of Bennedict Mathurin has been significant, Jones has served well as a frequent fill-in for Laonard and will usually post viable totals when the All-Star is absent.

Derrick Jones
Los Angeles Clippers
