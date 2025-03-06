Fantasy Basketball
Derrick Jones headshot

Derrick Jones News: Set to return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 5:25pm

Jones (groin) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Knicks, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Jones has missed his team's last three matchups while dealing with a groin strain, but he'll get the green light to suit up Friday. He'll be in the mix to start at small forward after the Clippers ruled Norman Powell (hamstring) out.

Derrick Jones
Los Angeles Clippers
