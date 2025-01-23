Derrick Jones News: Sets new season-high scoring mark

Jones closed Wednesday's 117-113 overtime loss to the Celtics with 29 points (12-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals in 44 minutes.

The Clippers were without several starters, meaning Jones had to embrace a bigger role on offense, but he was impressive doing so. This 29-point effort was his best scoring output of the campaign by a wide margin, as his previous season-high output was 20 points. Jones has started in the Clippers' last five games and has scored in double digits four times in that span.