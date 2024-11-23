Derrick Jones News: Snaps shooting slump Friday

Jones supplied 17 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 104-88 win over the Kings.

The journeyman forward broke out for one of his best offensive performances so far in 2024-25, but it comes on the heels of a four-game stretch in which he shot 36.4 percent from the floor while failing to top eight points in any of the contests. Jones is still headed for the best season of his career as a strong three-and-D presence in the Clippers' starting five, averaging 10.3 points, 3.6 boards, 1.4 threes and 1.3 steals while shooting 42.1 percent from beyond the arc.