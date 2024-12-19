Fantasy Basketball
Derrick Jones headshot

Derrick Jones News: Starting vs. Mavs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 4:30pm

Jones (hamstring) will play Thursday night against Dallas, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Jones has missed his squad's last two matchups while on the mend from a right hamstring strain but has been given the green light to suit up Thursday. He'll rejoin the first unit, though coach Tyronn Lue noted the UNLV product will be on a minute restriction, per Azarly. He was averaging 10.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in his previous 10 appearances before going down with the injury.

Derrick Jones
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
