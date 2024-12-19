Derrick Jones News: Starting vs. Mavs
Jones (hamstring) will play Thursday night against Dallas, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Jones has missed his squad's last two matchups while on the mend from a right hamstring strain but has been given the green light to suit up Thursday. He'll rejoin the first unit, though coach Tyronn Lue noted the UNLV product will be on a minute restriction, per Azarly. He was averaging 10.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in his previous 10 appearances before going down with the injury.
