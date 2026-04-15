Derrick Jones News: Starts second half Wednesday
Jones (ankle) started the second half of Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Warriors, per the broadcast.
Jones appeared to roll his right ankle in the second quarter before limping to the locker room. However, the ankle issue seemingly isn't serious enough to prevent him from playing in the second half of Wednesday's win-or-go-home matchup.
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