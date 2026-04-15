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Derrick Jones News: Starts second half Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 8:54pm

Jones (ankle) started the second half of Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Warriors, per the broadcast.

Jones appeared to roll his right ankle in the second quarter before limping to the locker room. However, the ankle issue seemingly isn't serious enough to prevent him from playing in the second half of Wednesday's win-or-go-home matchup.

Derrick Jones
Los Angeles Clippers
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