Derrick Jones News: Ties season-high scoring mark
Jones closed Thursday's 105-99 loss to the Pelicans with 22 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes.
Jones had to embrace a bigger role on offense with Kawhi Leonard (ankle) sidelined on the second leg of a back-to-back set, and he responded by tying his best scoring mark of the season. It's worth noting that Jones has had four of his five best scoring performances after the All-Star break. The 10-year veteran is averaging a career-best 11.1 points per game in 2025-26, but that number rises to 12.6 ppg if only counting his performances after the break.
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