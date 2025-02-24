Derrick Jones News: Two-way play in return to bench
Jones closed with 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 23 minutes during Monday's 106-97 loss to the Pistons.
After earning the starting nod Sunday, Jones returned to the Clippers bench Monday while leading all second unit players in scoring and steals in a balanced outing. Jones has scored 15 or more points in nine contests, his first while coming off the bench.
