Derrick White headshot

Derrick White Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

White is questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks with a bruised right knee.

The Celtics could see how the star guard is feeling following Friday's pregame warmups before updating his status. Payton Pritchard would likely step into a featured role as the starting point guard if White cannot play.

Derrick White
Boston Celtics
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