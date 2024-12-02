Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Derrick White headshot

Derrick White Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

White (foot) is questionable for Monday's game against Miami, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

After sitting out Sunday's game against the Cavaliers with an injury he picked up Friday, White remains day-to-day. Jrue Holiday (knee) has been ruled out for maintenance, while Jayson Tatum (knee) and Jaylen Brown (illness) are questionable. White could be looking at heavy usage if he gets the green light to suit up.

Derrick White
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now