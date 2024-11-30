Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Derrick White headshot

Derrick White Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

White (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

White left Friday's win over the Bulls midway through the third quarter and didn't return, although the questionable tag ahead of Sunday's matchup suggests the shooting guard avoided a serious injury. If White can't go Sunday, then Payton Pritchard would be an obvious candidate to see more minutes. That said, the Celtics could be extremely depleted in the backcourt since Jrue Holiday (groin) is also questionable.

Derrick White
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now