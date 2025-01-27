Derrick White Injury: Not playing Monday vs. Rockets

White (shin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Houston, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

White was added to Sunday's injury report due to a right shin contusion, and it appears serious enough for him to miss just his third game of the regular season. With Sam Hauser (hip) also ruled out, Al Horford will likely be inserted into the Celtics' starting lineup, and Jrue Holiday and Payton Pritchard will be tasked with a bigger responsibilities on both ends of the floor in White's absence. White's next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Bulls.