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Derrick White Injury: Probable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

White (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

White is expected to play through his knee issue for the second leg of this back-to-back set. He may see a bump in usage with Jayson Tatum resting against New Orleans.

Derrick White
Boston Celtics
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