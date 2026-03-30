Derrick White headshot

Derrick White Injury: Probable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

White (knee) is probable for Monday's game against the Hawks.

After missing Sunday's game against Charlotte, White is expected to suit up for the second leg of this back-to-back set. He's likely to see a bump in usage as well with Jayson Tatum (rest) getting the night off for maintenance.

Derrick White
Boston Celtics
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