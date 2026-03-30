Derrick White Injury: Probable for Monday
White (knee) is probable for Monday's game against the Hawks.
After missing Sunday's game against Charlotte, White is expected to suit up for the second leg of this back-to-back set. He's likely to see a bump in usage as well with Jayson Tatum (rest) getting the night off for maintenance.
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