Derrick White headshot

Derrick White Injury: Probable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

White (knee) is probable for Saturday's game versus the Wizards.

White is on track to return from a one-game absence Saturday evening, which will likely result in Payton Pritchard heading back to the second unit. Check back for official confirmation on White's status closer to Saturday's tipoff.

Derrick White
Boston Celtics
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