Derrick White headshot

Derrick White Injury: Probable vs. Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

White is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right foot sprain, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

White doesn't appear to be in danger of missing Saturday's matchup, and the team should have confirmation on his availability later in the day. He'll be on the hunt for a bounce-back performance after being held to six points in 37 minutes Friday night against Milwaukee.

Derrick White
Boston Celtics
