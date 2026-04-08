Derrick White Injury: Questionable for Thursday
White (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks.
White is dealing with a right knee contusion and may be held out of the front end of this back-to-back set. If the veteran guard isn't cleared to play, Payton Pritchard would likely step into the starting five, while Baylor Scheierman and Hugo Gonzalez would be candidates to see increased playing time.
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