Derrick White Injury: Questionable to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

White is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to right hamstring tightness.

White played 40 minutes during Boston's loss to Orlando on Monday and is nursing a sore hamstring ahead of the Celtics' game on Christmas. Jrue Holiday (shoulder) is also questionable, leaving plenty of uncertainty in the Boston backcourt. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on the Celtics' injury report as the team's 5:00 ET tipoff approaches.

