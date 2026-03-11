Derrick White headshot

Derrick White Injury: Questionable vs OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 2:33pm

White is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Oklahoma City due to a right knee contusion, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

White has picked up a bruised right knee, and the issue could prevent him from facing the Thunder. The standout guard played 40 minutes in Tuesday's loss to San Antonio. If he can't play, Payton Pritchard (neck) would likely handle point guard duties.

