Derrick White Injury: Sitting out Wednesday

White will not play Wednesday against Orlando due to a left ankle issue, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

This is likely a maintenance day for White on the second leg of a back-to-back set -- Jayson Tatum (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (rest), Al Horford (knee) and Jrue Holiday (shoulder) are all being held out, while Jaylen Brown (knee) is questionable. During Tuesday's overtime win versus the Knicks, White had 14 points (5-14 FG, 4-12 3Pt), eight rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 43 minutes.