Derrick White Injury: Unavailable against Orlando

White (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Orlando, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

White isn't available for Sunday's contest, as expected. With Jaylen Brown (Achilles) also ruled out, and Payton Pritchard (foot) listed as doubtful, Baylor Scheierman, Hugo Gonzalez and Dalano Banton should see more action. It's also possible all three players will draw the start.