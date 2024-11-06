Derrick White News: Aggressive from downtown
White recorded 26 points (8-19 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 118-112 loss to the Warriors.
White was relentless from beyond the arc, which helped him set a new top mark on the young season with seven made triples. The Colorado product continues to step up in the offense while Jaylen Brown recovers from a hip injury, and he finished second on his team in scoring Wednesday night behind Jayson Tatum's 32-point showing. White has also been off to a great start to the year on the defensive end by recording at least one steal in six straight appearances.
