Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Derrick White headshot

Derrick White News: Available to face Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

White (foot) is available for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

White was in danger of missing a game just for the second time this season, but the defensive specialist will be available and should start in the Celtics' backcourt alongside Jrue Holiday. White is averaging 14.8 points, 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game across his last five outings.

Derrick White
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now