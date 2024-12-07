Derrick White News: Available to face Memphis

White (foot) is available for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

White was in danger of missing a game just for the second time this season, but the defensive specialist will be available and should start in the Celtics' backcourt alongside Jrue Holiday. White is averaging 14.8 points, 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game across his last five outings.