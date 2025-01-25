Fantasy Basketball
Derrick White headshot

Derrick White News: Available vs. Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 2:58pm

White (knee) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

White has struggled to play consistently well lately, as he's been very hot and cold for the defending NBA champions. However, the veteran guard is still one of the best defensive players on the team and crucial to Boston's success during their title defense.

