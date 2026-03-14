Derrick White headshot

Derrick White News: Cleared to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

White (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com reports.

White has been given the green light to return from a one-game absence due to a right knee contusion, which will likely result in Payton Pritchard reverting to a bench role for Saturday's contest. In his last outing against the Spurs on Tuesday, White finished with 34 points, seven assists, five rebounds, one block and three three-pointers over 40 minutes.

Derrick White
Boston Celtics
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