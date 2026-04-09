Derrick White headshot

Derrick White News: Cleared to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 2:54pm

White (knee) is available for Thursday's game against New York, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

White was in danger of missing this contest because of a right-knee contusion. However, he is good to go. With Jaylen Brown (Achilles) ruled out, White should see additional scoring opportunities.

Derrick White
Boston Celtics
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