Derrick White News: Cleared to play Thursday
White (knee) is available for Thursday's game against New York, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
White was in danger of missing this contest because of a right-knee contusion. However, he is good to go. With Jaylen Brown (Achilles) ruled out, White should see additional scoring opportunities.
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