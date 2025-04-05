Derrick White News: Comes close to triple-double

White produced 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), nine rebounds and seven assists across 33 minutes during Friday's 123-103 victory over the Suns.

White was one of two Celtics players who finished close to posting a triple-double in this win Friday, with Jayson Tatum being the other. White ended one rebound and three assists away from reaching that outcome, and he was also sharp from beyond the arc while the duo of Tatum and Jaylen Brown carried Boston to a 20-point victory. White isn't expected to lead the Celtics in scoring in most games, but his value in fantasy lies in his capacity to fill the stat sheet on a regular basis. He's averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and a combined 1.9 steals-plus-blocks per game in 73 starts in 2024-25.