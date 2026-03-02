Derrick White News: Drains five threes in win Sunday

White finished with 21 points (6-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals over 39 minutes during Sunday's 114-98 victory over the 76ers.

White didn't have his best shooting performance, but he still knocked down five threes -- his best output since Feb. 4 -- and reached the 20-point mark, a feat he's now accomplished in three of his last four appearances. Even though Jaylen Brown is set in stone as the Celtics' go-to option on offense, White has done a good job as a secondary scoring weapon. The veteran guard is averaging 17.4 points while hitting 42.2 percent of his threes over his last five appearances, making two or more three-pointers each time.