Derrick White News: Drains six triples Tuesday

White finished Tuesday's 111-101 win over the Raptors with 22 points (7-15 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks over 38 minutes.

White was red hot from three-point range Tuesday, connecting on six threes for the fourth time this season while finishing as the Celtics' second-leading scorer behind Jaylen Brown (24). White also reminded fans of his defensive prowess, leading both teams in steals and blocks. White has averaged 17.7 points on 48.6 percent shooting (including 46.0 percent from three on 8.3 3PA/G), 6.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 0.8 steals over 33.8 minutes per game during the Celtics' six-game winning streak.