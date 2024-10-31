Derrick White News: Efficient scoring in loss
White closed with 23 points (8-9 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 135-132 overtime loss to the Pacers.
White was perfect from behind the arc in Wednesday's overtime loss. The 30-year-old guard has started the 2024-25 campaign blistering the nets from deep, converting 47.4 percent of his 7.6 three-point attempts per contest. White has also recorded at least one block or steal in each of his first five appearances.
