Derrick White News: Erupts for season-high 41 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

White had 41 points (14-26 FG, 9-17 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 128-118 win over the Trail Blazers.

White caught fire Wednesday, connecting on nine triples as he scored a season-high 41 points. After struggling through the month of January, White has been able to rediscover his best form over the past month, averaging 19.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 4.5 three-pointers. He has missed just three games all season and continues to be one of the most durable players in the league.

