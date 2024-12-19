Fantasy Basketball
Derrick White headshot

Derrick White News: Fills box score in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

White notched 16 points (5-14 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 117-108 loss to Chicago.

Although it was an inefficient shooting night, White filled up the box score Thursday as fantasy managers have grown accustomed to seeing in recent years. White has posted double-digit points in 12 of his last 13 games, a period in which he's averaging 15.7 points, 5.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.2 blocks and 3.5 three-pointers per contest. The 30-year-old combo guard should continue to be one of the more well-rounded assets for fantasy managers in nine-category leagues, and there's reason to believe his shooting efficiency will improve going forward with the star-studded Celtics roster currently at full strength.

Derrick White
Boston Celtics
