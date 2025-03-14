Derrick White News: Good to go against Miami
White (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Heat, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
White popped up on Thursday's injury report due to a left knee contusion. He's been cleared to play Friday and should have a prominent role in the Celtics' offense due to Jaylen Brown (knee) being ruled out. White has shot 44.5 percent from three on 10.0 3PA/G since the All-Star break, and over that span he has averaged 19.2 points, 4.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks over 34.4 minutes per game.
