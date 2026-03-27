Derrick White News: Good to go Friday
White (knee) is good to go for Friday's game against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
White was previously listed as questionable, but he will give it a go against the Hawks. Jaylen Brown (calf) is getting the night off, so White may see a bump in usage Friday.
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