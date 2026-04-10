Derrick White headshot

Derrick White News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

White (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

As expected, White will shed his probable tag due to a right knee contusion and suit up in both halves of this back-to-back set. The veteran guard has been less involved on the offensive end of late, averaging 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.6 steals over the last five games. However, he has still been efficient over that stretch, during which he has shot 51.4 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Derrick White
Boston Celtics
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