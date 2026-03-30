Derrick White News: Good to go Monday
White (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Hawks, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
White will take the court Monday after missing Sunday's matchup against the Hornets with a bruised right knee. He'll look to close out March on a high note after averaging 17.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals through his first 13 showings this month.
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