Derrick White News: Good to go Sunday

White (neck) is not on the Celtics' injury report ahead of Game 1 against the Magic on Sunday, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Ankle and neck injuries caused White to be sidelined for two of the final three games of the regular season, but the eighth-year guard out of Colorado has been cleared to play Sunday. White connected on 39.5 percent of his three-point attempts since the All-Star break, and over that span he averaged 17.1 points, 5.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks over 34.3 minutes per game.