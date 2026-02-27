Derrick White News: Knocks down four three-pointers

White finished Friday's 148-111 win over Brooklyn with 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes.

White did all of his scoring damage from beyond the arc Friday, and it marked the third game in a row in which he connected on four three-pointers. He also co-led the Celtics with two swats, and he has logged at least two blocks in six of his last eight outings. White is averaging 1.5 blocks per game this season, which is tied for 10th best in the NBA and is second behind Scottie Barnes (1.6) among non-centers. White is enjoying a career year, but his usage would seemingly take a hit if Jayson Tatum (Achilles) is cleared to return, though the latter would presumably need significant time to ramp up his in-game conditioning after a lengthy rehab.