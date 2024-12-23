Derrick White News: Leads from deep in two-way outing
White racked up 17 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals over 40 minutes during Monday's 108-104 loss to Orlando.
White did a little bit of everything for Boston in Monday's defeat, leading all Celtics in three made while securing team-high-tying marks in assists and steals in a well-rounded performance. White tied a season high in steals, a total he has recorded in two other contests. White has tallied 15 or more points in four of his last five outings.
