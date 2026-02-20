Derrick White News: Makes impact on defense Thursday

White finished Thursday's 121-110 win over the Warriors with 10 points (4-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, four blocks and one steal over 39 minutes.

The veteran guard failed to drain at least one three-pointer for the first time since Jan. 19, but White otherwise made an impact at both ends of the court. He's dished at least eight assists in five of seven games in February, averaging 16.4 points, 7.1 assists, 3.3 boards, 2.7 threes, 1.4 blocks and 0.7 steals on the month.