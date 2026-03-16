Derrick White headshot

Derrick White News: Nails five triples Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

White finished Monday's 120-112 win over Phoenix with 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block over 29 minutes.

White did most of his scoring damage in the second quarter with 16 points (including four three-pointers) and finished tied with Jayson Tatum for the second-most points on the Celtics behind Jaylen Brown (41). It was the second time since Feb. 1 that White played less than 30 minutes as he found himself in foul trouble, but he still put together a solid stat line. He has averaged 20.5 points, 5.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks over 34.2 minutes per game since March 1.

Derrick White
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derrick White See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derrick White See More
Celtics vs. Thunder Player Props: Expert Picks for Tonight's Game (March 12, 2026)
NBA
Celtics vs. Thunder Player Props: Expert Picks for Tonight's Game (March 12, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
10 days ago
Celtics vs. Mavericks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)
NBA
Celtics vs. Mavericks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
10 days ago