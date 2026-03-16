Derrick White News: Nails five triples Monday

White finished Monday's 120-112 win over Phoenix with 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block over 29 minutes.

White did most of his scoring damage in the second quarter with 16 points (including four three-pointers) and finished tied with Jayson Tatum for the second-most points on the Celtics behind Jaylen Brown (41). It was the second time since Feb. 1 that White played less than 30 minutes as he found himself in foul trouble, but he still put together a solid stat line. He has averaged 20.5 points, 5.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks over 34.2 minutes per game since March 1.