Derrick White News: Nails five triples Monday
White finished Monday's 120-112 win over Phoenix with 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block over 29 minutes.
White did most of his scoring damage in the second quarter with 16 points (including four three-pointers) and finished tied with Jayson Tatum for the second-most points on the Celtics behind Jaylen Brown (41). It was the second time since Feb. 1 that White played less than 30 minutes as he found himself in foul trouble, but he still put together a solid stat line. He has averaged 20.5 points, 5.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks over 34.2 minutes per game since March 1.
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