Derrick White News: Near double-double vs. San Antonio

White finished Wednesday's 116-103 win over the Spurs with 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal over 39 minutes.

White led both teams in assists Wednesday and finished as the Celtics' third-leading scorer behind Jayson Tatum (32) and Kristaps Porzingis (29). White has gone 5-for-19 from three-point range over his last two games, but part of that has to do with the absence of Jaylen Brown (knee). Opposing defenses will be forced to pay more attention to Brown once he returns, which should open the floor up for White and the rest of the Celtics' offense.